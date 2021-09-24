HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $37.09

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $34.86. HNI shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 9.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HNI by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 81.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.