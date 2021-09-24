HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 243,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. First Northwest Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

