Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 30,400 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 219.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.