Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 30,400 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 219.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
