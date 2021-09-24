HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

