HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.