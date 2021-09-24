Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.32

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

