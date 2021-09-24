HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $718.58

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $718.58 and last traded at $711.43, with a volume of 439948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $694.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.73.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $652.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.