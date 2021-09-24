Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.00. 4,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -671.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

