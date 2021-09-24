Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $3,195,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

