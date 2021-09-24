hybrix (HY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $995.00

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, hybrix has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. hybrix has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $995.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00108308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00148952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.60 or 0.99718762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.78 or 0.06811195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.67 or 0.00782058 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

hybrix Coin Trading

