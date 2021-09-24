Hydro One (TSE:H) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.23.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at C$30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$32.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.