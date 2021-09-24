i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IAUCF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUCF opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

