Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

