IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.11

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.11 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 72.30 ($0.94). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 432,293 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on IDOX shares. Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IDOX to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.11. The company has a market capitalization of £311.73 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

