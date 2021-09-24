ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

