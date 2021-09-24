Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Stock Price Down 50%

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) traded down 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Impreso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

