IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

