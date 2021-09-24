Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $812.05

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.05 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 860.50 ($11.24). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 853 ($11.14), with a volume of 453,885 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 872.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 812.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 45.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider John Langston purchased 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

