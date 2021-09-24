Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

A number of analysts have issued reports on INF shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

LON:INF traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 554 ($7.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 542.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.20.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

