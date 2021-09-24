Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Raised to $14.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $554.15 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.