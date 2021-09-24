Innovation Blockchain Payment Market Cap Achieves $5.58 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $370,268.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00124581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

