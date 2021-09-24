Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 18,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,933. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.