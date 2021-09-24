Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

