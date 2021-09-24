Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
