Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Sells $811,456,599.04 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

