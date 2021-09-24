Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00.
ALEC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 662,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alector by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alector by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.