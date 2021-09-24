Insider Selling: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells 63,168 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).
LON BARC opened at GBX 183.96 ($2.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.66. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 90.74 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £31.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
