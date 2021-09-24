Insider Selling: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells 63,168 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

LON BARC opened at GBX 183.96 ($2.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.66. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 90.74 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £31.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

