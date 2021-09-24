Insider Selling: ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells 9,637 Shares of Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.00.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

