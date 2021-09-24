Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $65,973.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.14 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WISH. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

