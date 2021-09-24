Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 314,304 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

