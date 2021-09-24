Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $104,396.66 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

