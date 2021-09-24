Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$11,542.70 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Bindu Wyma sold 16,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$11,542.70.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

