Insider Selling: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells 2,896 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 1,272,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,443. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 165,675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

