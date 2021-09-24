Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $916,232.03 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total transaction of $890,148.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69.

Shares of MPWR opened at $517.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

