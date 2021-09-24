Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $6,715,280.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00.
NASDAQ SPT opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $145.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.
SPT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.