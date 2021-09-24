Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $6,715,280.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

