Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Sells $34,906.33 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $34,906.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $267,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

