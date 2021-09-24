Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.27.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.