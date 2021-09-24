Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $3.04 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. 327,318 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

