Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

