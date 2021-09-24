Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $9,197,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.98. 123,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

