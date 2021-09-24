Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 770 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,161,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,106,173 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

