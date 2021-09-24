Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 13,061 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 778.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. 10,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

