Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.65. 48,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.10 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

