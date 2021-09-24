Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 408,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

