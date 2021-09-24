Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. 460,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,131,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

