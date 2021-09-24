Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 355 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $12.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $835.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

