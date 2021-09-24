Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $49.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.17 million. Insmed reported sales of $43.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $191.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.84 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 735,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

