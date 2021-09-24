Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.25.

Shares of INSP traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.02. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -143.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

