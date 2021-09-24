Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.06. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

