Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Merk Investments LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.