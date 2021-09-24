Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
ITRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
