InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

